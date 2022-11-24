Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 4, hosting UNC Greensboro
Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 4, hosting UNC Greensboro(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

The Cats played Virginia Tech to begin the trip, falling short in a 82-74 loss. Kentucky beat Dayton in the second and last game 70-44.

Blair Green scored seven points in each game, while Cassidy Rowe scored two points in each.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday,  Dec. 4, hosting UNC Greensboro at Memorial Coliseum at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing

Latest News

Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.
Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup
Knott Central Girls win 14th Region All "A"
DQ Roundball Preview: Knott Central Lady Patriots
Roundball Preview: Knott County Girls - November 22, 2022
Roundball Preview: Knott County Girls - November 22, 2022
Whitley County Colonels boys' basketball
DQ Roundball Preview: Whitley County Colonels