Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

The Cats played Virginia Tech to begin the trip, falling short in a 82-74 loss. Kentucky beat Dayton in the second and last game 70-44.

Blair Green scored seven points in each game, while Cassidy Rowe scored two points in each.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 4, hosting UNC Greensboro at Memorial Coliseum at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.