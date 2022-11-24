Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

Pamela Stevenson represents Kentucky's 43rd district
Pamela Stevenson represents Kentucky's 43rd district(LRC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County.

The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat.

During her time in Frankfort, Rep. Stevenson sponsored HB 232 in 2021 which would automatically restore voting rights for some felons after completing their sentence. In the 2022 General Assembly Stevenson sponsored HB 567.

Only one other person has filed. Former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman made his announcement in May.

Stevenson is also a US Air Force veteran who retired as a Colonel after 27 years of service.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Latest News

Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Her case remains unsolved.
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
Flood survivor Thanksgiving
Eastern Ky. flood survivors come together for a Thanksgiving meal
(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy...
‘It’s hard to cope’: Loved ones share memories of Walmart shooting victims
Thanksgiving Outreach
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades