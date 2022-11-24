Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need

Thanksgiving Outreach
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2022
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need.

“If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are for the meals, it makes all of this worth it,” said Jody Maggard, Perry County Schools Chief Financial Officer.

This Thanksgiving marks one decade of Perry County Schools’ Thanksgiving outreach program, and this year, volunteers will be giving out more than a thousand meals to people in Perry County and surrounding areas.

“A lot of people do things the day before, the week before Thanksgiving, but we just wanted to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal for any families that needed it,” said Jonathan Jett, Perry County Schools Superintendent.

Volunteers said this year’s event is even more significant following July’s devastating flood.

“If we can reach out to them and be a comfort, or relief somehow during this small effort that’s a great blessing, I hope; from God, to us, to them,” said Maggard.

