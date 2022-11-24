Eastern Ky. flood survivors come together for a Thanksgiving meal

Flood survivor Thanksgiving
Flood survivor Thanksgiving(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanksgiving 2022 is a little different than in past years for flood survivors in Whitesburg neighborhood “Eddieville.”

“I’ve been working at this for about two or three months, and I had it in my imagination in how I wanted it to look like,” flood survivor April Nease said.

From the travel trailers they are calling temporary homes, survivors came together for a feast and games to celebrate each other’s perseverance.

“Thanksgiving means a lot to me and my family, and it’s always been about family, and all these guys are like family to us because we’ve been through everything together,” April Nease said.

Limited cooking supplies did not stop them from making every dish possible.

“I knew there was plenty, and they overdo everything,” Eddie Garrett, the “Eddieville mayor,” said.

This might be the last holiday they spend together.

After all, everything the flood survivors have been through recently has been nothing short of memorable in good and bad ways.

“We came in as strangers, but we all will be leaving as family,” flood survivor Eddie Hartsfield said.

What was thought to be temporary has turned into everlasting friendship and memories.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

