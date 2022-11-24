DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Lady Tigers

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After falling in the first round of the district playoffs, Clay County is motivated to make a deeper run under a new head coach.

”We’re very young so we’re rebuilding,” said first-year head coach Gemma Parks. “We’re just trying to understand, you know, that working hard pays off.”

The Lady Tigers open the season against Whitley County on November 28 at home.

