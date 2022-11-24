DQ Roundball Preview: Hazard Lady Bulldogs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Under a new head coach, Hazard is looking to change the way people view their program.

“Our first goal obviously is to get that first district win, then you worry about the region side of things,” said first-year head coach Todd Howard. “But I also think too that as a competitor and somebody that believes in what we’re doing, the girls are buying into the way that we wanna play.”

The Lady Bulldogs open the season against Shelby valley on November 28 on the road.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.