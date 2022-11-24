DQ Roundball Preview: Hazard Lady Bulldogs

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Under a new head coach, Hazard is looking to change the way people view their program.

“Our first goal obviously is to get that first district win, then you worry about the region side of things,” said first-year head coach Todd Howard. “But I also think too that as a competitor and somebody that believes in what we’re doing, the girls are buying into the way that we wanna play.”

The Lady Bulldogs open the season against Shelby valley on November 28 on the road.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing

Latest News

DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Lady Tigers
Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 4, hosting UNC Greensboro
Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip
Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.
Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup
Knott Central Girls win 14th Region All "A"
DQ Roundball Preview: Knott Central Lady Patriots