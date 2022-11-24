DQ Roundball Preview: Breathitt County Lady Bobcats

By Courtney Layne Brewer
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - In year two under head coach Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County is hoping to continue a pattern of success.

“They’ve really gelled together as a unit, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them take the floor and seeing the fruits of our labor,” said Coach Hayes.

The Lady Bobcats open the season against Lee County on November 29.

