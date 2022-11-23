TSA gives tips on what food items your allowed to bring on a plane

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only days away from Thanksgiving. As you hop aboard your favorite airline to family and friends, be aware that butterball turkey, casseroles, gravy and any other fixings you plan on taking, may not make it through TSA with your carry-on baggage.

TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell just so happens to have more than a butterball Turkey with him. He’s traveling around the southeastern United States doing a show and tell, thanksgiving edition, of what you can and cannot bring in your carry-on.

“If you can pump it, pour it, spill it, spread it or spray it, and its more than 3.4 ounces then it should go in your check bag unless your freezing it. If you’re freezing it, then you can bring it in that solid state to the security checkpoint no problems.”

For more information, go to the TSA website to find out what you are allowed to bring on a flight.

