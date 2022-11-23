Traffic pattern changes in effect along U.S. 60

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Most drivers plan for the anticipated traffic while traveling U.S. 60 in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Contractors implemented new traffic changes this week.

Those changes will continue through the winter and into next spring.

“It should be seamless, but people should be aware as you move through. Traffic could shift to the left or right depending on which direction you might be moving,” said Allen Blair, Public Information Officer for KYTC District 9.

All US 60 traffic will shift to new pavement east of I-64 at Coalton, from the BP station to Princeland Estates. Eastbound traffic coming from the interstate will be diverted right into new travel lanes. Westbound traffic coming from Cannonsburg will be diverted left just past Princeland.

All KY 5 traffic will be detoured slightly west using Princess Drive and a temporary US 60 intersection while the existing intersection is closed for reconstruction. Motorists should use caution as the temporary KY 5-US 60 intersection will be smaller with narrower lanes.

Princess Drive will be reconnected to US 60 with a new bridge and will follow the same traffic pattern as the KY 5 detour. (The Princess Drive intersection had been closed since spring.)

“When we’re finished with this highway, it’s going to be a three-lane style highway to improve traffic. There will be two through lanes along with a center turning lane,” Blair said. “It’s going to improve that traffic flow, congestion and make sure that we don’t see backups like in the past.”

KYTC anticipates construction targeted to wrap up next year.

“A majority of the construction will wrap up next year. There may be some overflow into 2024,” Blair said.

