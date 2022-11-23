Temps trend upward just in time for Thanksgiving, rain chances return for the holiday weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next couple of days, because after that, the models turn into a Robert Frost poem.

Today and Tonight

Another chilly morning will turn into another mild day on this Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday. Sunshine will take us from the 20s and 30s very close to or just above the 60-degree mark. Not a bad day for late November.

Clouds will start to increase some tonight. That will keep lows in the upper 20s to low 30s in the valleys and upper 30s to near 40 on the ridges.

Thanksgiving and Beyond

Thanksgiving is looking fairly nice, especially during the day. I don’t think you will have to deal with any travel issues, at least with the weather, until the overnight hours. Highs will top out in the mid-60s under a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds taking over late in the day. The rain chances look to hold off until the overnight hours when we should drop down into the upper 40s.

Now, this is where the poem reference at the top of this article comes into play. The famous line from “The Road Not Taken” is “two roads diverged in a yellow wood.” That’s what’s going on with the models right now. The GFS has heavy rain Friday, Saturday and into early Sunday. The Euro is dry as a bone for Friday and most of Saturday. I know the GFS gets a bad wrap in the winter sometimes, but I’m going to have to side with it this time, especially since the NAM is backing it up, at least on Friday.

Now that I’ve said all that, I think we can still expect showers on Black Friday for the shoppers. As for the coverage, I guess we’ll just wait and see. Highs will take a bit of a dive, only topping out in the mid-50s before dropping to around 40 overnight.

I’m going to keep the chances in for Saturday and the first hours of Sunday too. Hopefully, once we get a little closer, the models will line themselves out and figure out what they want to do. Highs both weekend days should be in the mid to upper 50s with lows dropping into the 40s both nights.

As the kids head back to school on Monday, things look to be dry but not as warm. We should still climb into the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Program reminder: We will not have the morning news on Thursday, so I’ll go ahead and wish you a Happy Thanksgiving! :)

