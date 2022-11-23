Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What deputies thought was going to be a shoplifting complaint turned into much more late last week in Laurel County.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on East Laurel Road outside London.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, Haley Sizemore, 60, of Manchester, had items she had not paid for in her possession and was try to leave the store with it.

During the search, police also found she had drug pipes, pills and what they believed to be meth on her as well.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Sizemore was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

