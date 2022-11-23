Looking mild for Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holiday weekend is upon us for many and the returns on the early part of the weekend are looking cloudy...but mostly dry...at least through Thanksgiving’s daytime hours.

Tonight through Thanksgiving

Clouds continue to increase as we bring our Thanksgiving system closer to the mountains. For us tonight, that means we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies increasing through the nighttime hours. That will keep lows above freezing into the middle to upper 30s depending on how fast the cloud cover moves in.

Latest trends do keep us dry and a touch breezy ahead of our system during the daytime hours on Thanksgiving itself. However, at the same time, we do look to stay mild and cloudy as highs make their way up into the lower 60s out there. Slightly above normal but not aggressively so. Showers do look to move in as we head into the late evening and overnight hours on Thursday and into early Friday. Clouds and showers keep us quite mild overnight, into the middle and upper 40s.

Black Friday and Beyond

Latest trends see showers hanging with us off-and-on through our day on Friday as a cold front continues to push more seasonable air back into the region later in the day. Clouds and showers, combined with this front, keep us cooler during the day, with highs only in the lower to middle 50s during the day. We’ll briefly see drier skies overnight, but cloudy skies do remain with lows in the middle and upper 40s.

More showers will be possible Saturday and into Saturday night as we continue to watch another low pressure head into the region. We continue to see temperatures at or just below average in the lower to middle 50s for daytime highs. We look to slowly dry out late Sunday and into the early part of next week as highs look to stay near seasonal averages in the middle and upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.