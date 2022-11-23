Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday.

Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing.

Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart in Corbin.

Deputies found the man but said he was not involved with her disappearance. Deputies later took the girl home.

However, police arrested Cody Gregory, 20, of Barbourville. He was charged with custodial interference, unlawful transaction with a minor, an illegal sex act under the of 16 and rape.

No bond has been set.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

