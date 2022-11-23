Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday.

Lonnie Huff, 45, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year.

The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt people and had a pistol in his possession during the incident which took place on August 19th.

He currently faces robbery and being a persistent felony offender charges.

The document also states the suspect had already been convicted on previous felony charges in Perry County and was still on probation.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

