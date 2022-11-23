Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July.

“I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”

Gifts can be mailed to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg.

“I’m pretty sure last year’s drive was the biggest toy drive ever,” Gov. Beshear said. “It was so special to see the children of Western Kentucky smile after all they had been through. And now, our hope is that we can see those same smiles on the faces of our Eastern Kentucky kids.”

The deadline to donate is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“I am so grateful for the generosity and kindness we saw last year,” the First Lady added. “My hope is that we can lead with love once again. And together, we can make sure the children of Eastern Kentucky feel our support. So please join us, and let’s make sure these kids have a great Christmas. I’m excited to get Will and Lila involved. They’re learning that the greatest joy of Christmas is the chance to give back.”

You can mail gifts to the address below:

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

75 Theatre Court

Prestonsburg, KY 41653

