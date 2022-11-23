Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup

Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.
Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida.

Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each.

Kentucky will host Bellarmine on Tuesday, November 29, before playing Michigan in London on December 4.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home

Latest News

Knott Central Girls win 14th Region All "A"
DQ Roundball Preview: Knott Central Lady Patriots
Roundball Preview: Knott County Girls - November 22, 2022
Roundball Preview: Knott County Girls - November 22, 2022
Whitley County Colonels boys' basketball
DQ Roundball Preview: Whitley County Colonels
Martin County picked up a big win over Paintsville 57-55 on Feb. 11, 2022
DQ Roundball Preview: Martin County Cardinals