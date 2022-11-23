Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida.

Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each.

Kentucky will host Bellarmine on Tuesday, November 29, before playing Michigan in London on December 4.

