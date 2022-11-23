Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional Thanksgiving food?

Turkey dinner
Turkey dinner(KYTV)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of you are going to be eating turkey on Thanksgiving, but why that specific animal?

Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional food we eat at Thanksgiving?

A: We all were taught in school about the first feast in 1621, but food historian Andrew Smith says deer and geese were the likely main dishes at that meal.

In fact, Thanksgiving didn’t become a national holiday until 1863, after author Sarah Josepha Hale persuaded President Abraham Lincoln to set aside a day in November to give thanks, following the end of the Civil War.

At that point, people in New England had been celebrating it for about a century and, as they spread west, so did the tradition.

As for turkeys, well, they are indigenous to the United States, so they were readily available and, unlike a chicken, one of them can feed a lot of people. They had also been popular in England, so that tradition also carried over.

Smith said the turkey and Thanksgiving were introduced into school curriculums and, by the early 20th century, magazines showed turkeys as the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner. At that point, the tradition was set.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Looking mild for Thanksgiving
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979
Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced