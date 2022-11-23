Flood Survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park given Thanksgiving meals

MINE MADE THANKSGIVING
MINE MADE THANKSGIVING(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, volunteers hoped to spread some seasonal cheer by bringing Thanksgiving dinners to those living at Mine Made Adventure Park, since many aren’t able to cook the meal for themselves.

Oliver Sizemore has been living in a trailer at Mine Made since the flood took everything from him. He’s had to rely on the generosity of strangers to get by.

“Yeah I’m out everywhere trying to get help, trying to find which way to go. It just seems like I ain’t ever going to make it, but I’m still digging at it,” he said.

Kate Clemons of Kate’s Food Tent helped deliver the meals. She says flood survivors in travel trailers are struggling to get quality food.

“The ovens are small, some don’t have ovens, and I’ve spoken to several people about how the kitchens are breaking down, they don’t work,” she said.

Clemons says there are still many people who rely on her meals, but their needs go beyond food.

“What I do is not just food, but it’s what is the need at the moment. It started as food, but it’s moved into more rebuilding.”

For folks like Sizemore who are still waiting on FEMA assistance for their homes, it’s the generosity of strangers that keeps them going.

“It means everything to me,” he said.

Around 200 meals were given out to flood survivors living at Mine Made.

