First Baptist Church in Hazard holds Community Thanksgiving Service

HAZARD FIRST BAPTIST THANKSGIVING
HAZARD FIRST BAPTIST THANKSGIVING(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Churchgoers at First Baptist Church in Hazard held their annual community Thanksgiving service, inviting the public and people from area churches.

The service is a time for people and churches throughout the community to come together and show thanks.

Senior Pastor Tim Reynolds says this year is especially important since they are taking donations for flood victims.

“This year we are especially thankful just for the services that have come together to minister to folks in our area that have been hit by the flood. So many flood victims,” said Reynolds.

This is the first time since the pandemic that First Baptist Church of Hazard was able to hold their Community Thanksgiving Service.

