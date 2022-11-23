Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families

Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center.

”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry.

The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their families Tuesday and Wednesday.

Like Karisha Friley who says her dad thought it was only her showing up for lunch, but her other family member, like his granddaughter and brother, tagged along.

”It was just overwhelming for him, but he’s so happy and as his daughter that makes me happy, and I’m proud to be able to do it,” she said.

Her dad fell in early October and broke his hip. He also survived both floods in Eastern Kentucky, one last year and this year. He is at the center for rehab.

”I try to come everyday and be very supportive, I love coming and seeing how he’s doing here,” she added.

It was also a happy moment for nursing home staff to see families enjoy a meal together.

”We can see their smiles when we couldn’t in the past, they could see our smiles ‚it’s easier to communicate, especially if a resident doesn’t have the ability to normally communicate like we do,” said Thornsberry.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

Latest News

Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods
WYMT First Alert Weather
Looking mild for Thanksgiving
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash