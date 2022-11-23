Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center.

”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry.

The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their families Tuesday and Wednesday.

Like Karisha Friley who says her dad thought it was only her showing up for lunch, but her other family member, like his granddaughter and brother, tagged along.

”It was just overwhelming for him, but he’s so happy and as his daughter that makes me happy, and I’m proud to be able to do it,” she said.

Her dad fell in early October and broke his hip. He also survived both floods in Eastern Kentucky, one last year and this year. He is at the center for rehab.

”I try to come everyday and be very supportive, I love coming and seeing how he’s doing here,” she added.

It was also a happy moment for nursing home staff to see families enjoy a meal together.

”We can see their smiles when we couldn’t in the past, they could see our smiles ‚it’s easier to communicate, especially if a resident doesn’t have the ability to normally communicate like we do,” said Thornsberry.

