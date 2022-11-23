DQ Roundball Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first year under head coach Eric Swords, Whitley County hopes to break through a gridlocked district.

”You got Corbin and South in the 50th District so those two teams, that’s gonna be who we’re shooting for, trying to close the gap on those teams,” said Coach Swords. “But I think we got as much talent as anybody.”

The Colonels open the season against Middlesboro at home on November 29.

