DQ Roundball Preview: Martin County Cardinals

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot off a district title and a Mr. Basketball finalist, the Martin County Cardinals are ready for another successful season.

”We’re excited about this team,” said head coach Jason James. “This is the most athletic team we’ve probably had in a long time.”

Martin County opens the season against Russell on November 29 at 7:30 p.m. on the road.

The Cardinals will play Breathitt County in the first round of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

