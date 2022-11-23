DQ Roundball Preview: Knott Central Lady Patriots

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Patriots were runners-up in the district tournament and in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, using those second-place finishes as motivation for the season ahead.

“We’re looking to kinda build off the year last year and hopefully take a it a couple steps further,” said head coach Justin Amburgey.

Knott Central opens the season on the road at Harlan County on November 28. They will play Floyd Central in the first round of the WYMT Mountain Classic.

