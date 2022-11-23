Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning more about a car crash that happened Friday.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT that Christopher Drake Smith, 18, was killed in a crash on Highway 80 at the Perry/Knott County line.

Smith’s obituary states he died at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee.

His funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Chapel in Hindman.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. or anytime Friday, Nov. 25 at the funeral home.

Details surrounding the crash are unknown.

