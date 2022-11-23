CFP Rankings: Georgia remains on top

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One week remains in the college football regular season, with the newest College Football Playoff rankings revealed.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Ole Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

Georgia remains at No. 1 after the win in Lexington. Four undefeated teams round out the top four with the Dogs, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan.

Tennessee drops five spots to No. 10 after losing to South Carolina 63-38 in Columbia.

The Louisville Cardinals enter the rankings after a win over previously-ranked NC State.

