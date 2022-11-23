CFP Rankings: Georgia remains on top

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to pass against Mississippi State during the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One week remains in the college football regular season, with the newest College Football Playoff rankings revealed.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. North Carolina
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

Georgia remains at No. 1 after the win in Lexington. Four undefeated teams round out the top four with the Dogs, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan.

Tennessee drops five spots to No. 10 after losing to South Carolina 63-38 in Columbia.

The Louisville Cardinals enter the rankings after a win over previously-ranked NC State.

