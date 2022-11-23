CFP Rankings: Georgia remains on top
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One week remains in the college football regular season, with the newest College Football Playoff rankings revealed.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- North Carolina
- UCLA
- Tulane
- Ole Miss
- Oregon State
- UCF
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- Louisville
Georgia remains at No. 1 after the win in Lexington. Four undefeated teams round out the top four with the Dogs, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan.
Tennessee drops five spots to No. 10 after losing to South Carolina 63-38 in Columbia.
The Louisville Cardinals enter the rankings after a win over previously-ranked NC State.
