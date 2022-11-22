Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail after police say a homeowner caught them on camera breaking into a home that was flooded back in July.

It happened Sunday night on Charlie White Lane in Letcher County.

Sheriff Mickey Stines posted about it on the department’s Facebook page.

In the post, he said the two were spotted on a security camera, so Deputy Seth Whitaker was able to find and arrest them on Monday.

Both suspects are charged with burglary, but one of the men also faces a possession of a controlled substance charge.

“We will help anyone, but we will not tolerate the trash who steals from people that have already lost everything.” Sheriff Stines said in the post.

The men, who were not identified, were taken to the Letcher County Jail.

