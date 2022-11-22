Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home

(Pixabay)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail after police say a homeowner caught them on camera breaking into a home that was flooded back in July.

It happened Sunday night on Charlie White Lane in Letcher County.

Sheriff Mickey Stines posted about it on the department’s Facebook page.

In the post, he said the two were spotted on a security camera, so Deputy Seth Whitaker was able to find and arrest them on Monday.

Both suspects are charged with burglary, but one of the men also faces a possession of a controlled substance charge.

“We will help anyone, but we will not tolerate the trash who steals from people that have already lost everything.” Sheriff Stines said in the post.

The men, who were not identified, were taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
The WYMT First Alert Weather Team's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
WATCH: WYMT First Alert Weather 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
MGN Online
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
Troy Dunkelberger
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It...
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
21 new Kentucky State Police troopers from EKY now working at posts across the state
Photo Courtesy: WYMT Weather Spotter Scott Feltner
Update: Highway 80 back open in Knott County following rock slide
Sunny skies
Sunny and mild trend continues as we make our way toward Thanksgiving
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee