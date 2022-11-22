Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season.

The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old.

Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two gifts and two books this year, but he said it all depends on donations.

“That’s dependent on how many we get from local people. We have donation boxes out in about 170 locations. We have cash donations out. We accept it on our website donations,” he said.

The Toys for Tots program began 75 years ago. However, Sims said the South-Central Kentucky program was started by the Marine Corps League, JC Paul Detachment in Williamsburg six years ago.

“We started off with three counties: Knox, Laurel and Whitley. We started off doing about 1500 kids, and here we are on our sixth year,” he said. “Now doing seven counties and we’re reaching the 12 thousand mark this year.”

This year the program will be handing out over 20,000 gifts and books for kids in more than half a dozen counties.

If you would like to volunteer to donate to the South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots, click here.

