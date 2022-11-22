Sunny and mild trend continues as we make our way toward Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly nice, if not chilly day on Monday, today will be even nicer as we head deeper into the holiday week.

Today and Tonight

We will start off a little warmer today than yesterday, with most locations spread out between the 20s and 30s under clear skies. The sunshine will take us up into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We should be close to average this time of year, which will feel nice.

Tonight, we see one more mostly clear evening, which will give us a ridge/valley split when it comes to temperatures. Ridges will stay closer to 30 while the valleys could fall into the low to mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

I think we see sunshine for much of the day on Wednesday before a few clouds creep back into the forecast late. We will approach, if not get to, the 60-degree mark on Thanksgiving Eve. Clouds continue to increase Wednesday night and we only drop into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

I am happy to report the daylight hours of Thanksgiving look dry, if not a little dreary at times. Highs will soar into the low 60s, so if you are traveling to see family, the forecast looks to cooperate. I think we see rain chances move into the region overnight and those will continue into your Black Friday. Sorry shoppers. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s before rebounding into the 50s on Friday. Keep the rain gear handy.

You’ll need that rain gear for the first part of the holiday weekend too as rain chances continue on Saturday and Saturday night before tapering off. Highs will again top out in the 50s before dropping into the 40s overnight.

We look to dry out some on Sunday and temperatures take a brief dip, only making it into the low 50s.

