Some healthcare workers hit hard by July flooding get much needed help just before the holidays

Clean-up, repair, and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky organization made a big donation to help healthcare workers who were ravaged by July’s flooding this week.

On Monday, officials with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) announced a grant of $200,000 to the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative fund, created by the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA). The fund is designed to help those in the medical field that lost their homes or had them badly damaged purchase everyday appliances.

Rural Health Collaborative funds have also been helping frontline medical workers with food, temporary housing and permanent accommodations, and water and mold mitigation.

“Healthcare providers in Eastern Kentucky continue to do amazing work in very difficult circumstances,” said Molly Lewis, KPCA Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud of the resolve and heroism of our members in the region.  Their commitment is inspiring, and it is great to know that health plans have their backs.”

So far, KAHP and its partners have made more than $2 million in cash and in-kind donations to relief efforts for Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

