Police asking for your help to ID suspect in counterfeit money case

Photo Courtesy: Stanton Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Police Department Facebook(Stanton Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Powell County are asking for your help to find a man they believe is involved in a crime.

The City of Stanton Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page with pictures of the suspect.

Police say they believe he is involved in a counterfeit money investigation.

If you know who he is, you are asked to message the Facebook page, email the case officer (ryan.smith@stantonky.gov) or call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

