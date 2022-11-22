Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery(Kentucky Lottery)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A $2 bet ended up making one Eastern Kentucky man a big winner.

Last Thursday, Barry Jewell from the Pinsonfork community of Pike County tried his luck with the online version of the Bank Buster Jackpot through the Kentucky Lottery.

He put his phone down for a bit and when he looked back at it he had a notification that he was the jackpot winner, meaning he won more than $176,000.

“I took a screenshot because I didn’t believe it.  Once I got the email from the lottery, it seemed real,” Jewell told lottery officials.

He immediately called his wife Paige, who was getting her hair done at the time.

“I answered the phone and before I could say anything, he said, ‘I need you to go someone private.’  I didn’t know what was going on.  When he told me what he had won, I was in shock.  It was surreal,” Paige Jewell said.

After taxes, Jewell brought home more than $125,000 after taxes.

The couple, who have five children, said they are still processing the win, but said they plan to pay off some bills.

