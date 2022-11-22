People in Buckhorn still thankful four months after flooding

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost four months after devastating flooding, people say they are thankful heading into the holiday season.

Buckhorn was one place that was hit hard, with many homes destroyed. But that area of Perry County experienced no loss of life.

The road is closed and people who live on the other side have a challenging situation, but despite all they are going through, they remain thankful.

Nancy Baker is just one of those people. She walked up a steep hill because the road to her home is under construction. Her home itself was heavily damaged in the floodwaters, but she’s still living in it. She says this Thanksgiving will be very different.

“Thanksgiving is on hold as me for cooking this year,” Baker said. “My daughter is going to be doing the cooking this year. Because my kitchen is in bad shape. I can’t use it.”

Baker also says she remains thankful for family, friends and her neighbors that helped through the flood aftermath. However, she says that help has yet to come to her.

“We are on a fixed income,” Baker added. “And it’s hard to buy the material we need. Other stuff we need. And to pay your bills.”

We also spoke with the Eversole family on Tuesday. Their home was crushed by the floodwaters and they are still living with others until their new home is ready to move into. They, like so many others, say they are thankful to be with family and friends this season.

We are told that some people are still staying at Buckhorn Lodge State Resort Park, but that there are efforts to put those families in travel trailers until more permanent homes can be found.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.