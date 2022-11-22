Lawrence County man charged with child exploitation following investigation

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Lawrence County was arrested Monday and charged with a child sexual exploitation offense.

45-year-old Saul E. Carcamo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was opened after detectives with Kentucky State Police discovered him uploading pictures of child exploitation online.

Equipment used to commit the crime was taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for investigation, and that remains ongoing.

Carcamo is charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12 and was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

