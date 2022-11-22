Lawrence County man charged with child exploitation following investigation

Saul E. Carcamo was arrested Monday.
Saul E. Carcamo was arrested Monday.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Lawrence County was arrested Monday and charged with a child sexual exploitation offense.

45-year-old Saul E. Carcamo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was opened after detectives with Kentucky State Police discovered him uploading pictures of child exploitation online.

Equipment used to commit the crime was taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for investigation, and that remains ongoing.

Carcamo is charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12 and was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
MGN Online
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
Troy Dunkelberger
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

Latest News

Family loses home after wildfire gets out of control - 4:30 p.m.
Family loses home after wildfire gets out of control - 4:30 p.m.
Christmas For Charity - November 21, 2022
Christmas For Charity - November 21, 2022
Lung Cancer Awareness Month - 4:00 p.m.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month - 4:00 p.m.
Alan Keck Announces Bid for Governor 2 - November 21, 2022
Alan Keck Announces Bid for Governor 2 - November 21, 2022
Robbie Lucas Funeral - November 21, 2022
Robbie Lucas Funeral - November 21, 2022