Laurel County man arrested, charged with child exploitation

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man previously indicted on child sexual exploitation charges was arrested Monday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police have been investigating 27-year-old Michael Alec Snyder after suspected that he had been uploading images of child sexual abuse material online.

Troopers interviewed him in late September. After that, the investigation also resulted in the forensic examination of the device Snyder was using to post the material.

He was indicted on November 14 on 11 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, which is a class-C felony.

Snyder was arrested by KSP troopers in Lily, Ky. on Monday. He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center, where he sits on a $100,000 cash bond.

