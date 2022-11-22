Laurel County man arrested, charged with child exploitation

Michael Alec Snyder was arrested Monday.
Michael Alec Snyder was arrested Monday.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man previously indicted on child sexual exploitation charges was arrested Monday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police have been investigating 27-year-old Michael Alec Snyder after suspected that he had been uploading images of child sexual abuse material online.

Troopers interviewed him in late September. After that, the investigation also resulted in the forensic examination of the device Snyder was using to post the material.

He was indicted on November 14 on 11 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, which is a class-C felony.

Snyder was arrested by KSP troopers in Lily, Ky. on Monday. He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center, where he sits on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
MGN Online
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
Troy Dunkelberger
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

Latest News

Family loses home after wildfire gets out of control - 4:30 p.m.
Family loses home after wildfire gets out of control - 4:30 p.m.
Christmas For Charity - November 21, 2022
Christmas For Charity - November 21, 2022
Lung Cancer Awareness Month - 4:00 p.m.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month - 4:00 p.m.
Alan Keck Announces Bid for Governor 2 - November 21, 2022
Alan Keck Announces Bid for Governor 2 - November 21, 2022
Robbie Lucas Funeral - November 21, 2022
Robbie Lucas Funeral - November 21, 2022