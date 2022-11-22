Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees

(wbko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees.

A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online.

A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.

The statement said trees must be cedar and less than 10 feet tall with stumps that are less than 4 inches tall.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes more than 170,000 acres of forests, wetlands, and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

