Kentucky State Police helps deliver 350 Thanksgiving meal bags to people in need

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Looking to help those in need this Thanksgiving, Kentucky State Police partnered with the Whitesburg Food City for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

With the help of the Whitesburg Food City, KSP and several family resource and youth service center coordinators of Letcher County delivered everything you would need to make a Thanksgiving meal to families on Tuesday.

”Without our partners, these kinds of programs wouldn’t be possible,” said KSP trooper Matt Gayheart. “Food City has partnered with us from the get-go and they’ve been great with us to try to work with us to get as many turkeys out into the community as possible, so without them, we couldn’t do it, as well as our other partners.”

Trooper Gayheart said they were able to deliver 350 Thanksgiving meal bags through this program and that they hope to deliver even more next year.

