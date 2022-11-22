Keeping an eye on Thanksgiving rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch our mercury rising as we head through this week, and unfortunately, we’ll also watch the chance of rain increase as well as we head toward the Thanksgiving weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clear skies continue as we head through tonight. Though, as southwesterly winds continue to bring in slightly more warmth and moisture ahead of our late week front, we’re not nearly as cold as this past weekend. But still chilly, with lows near 30º.

Sunshine continues into the day on Wednesday as you may be kicking off your Thanksgiving travel plans. Not a bad day to get moving with increasingly cloudy but dry skies likely through the day as highs top out around 60º. Clouds will continue to increase overnight, but will likely clear enough to drop those temperatures down into the lower 30s for an overnight low.

Thanksgiving Weekend Outlook

We continue to watch showers head our direction for Thanksgiving Day itself. For the most part, the early part of the day looks okay, but as we cross into the afternoon, the chance for scattered showers looks to increase. Highs remain near 60º before some chilly shoers arrive. Our front moves through overnight, dropping lows down into the lower 40s again.

The cold front looks to move through early on Friday, however, more weak disturbances will continue to bring chances for light showers or flurries into the forecast right on through the weekend and into early next week. Highs look to stay below normal into the 40s as we head right on into next week.

