Highway 80 shutdown in Knott County due to rock slide

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning.

Crews are responding to a rock slide that has all lanes of Highway 80 blocked in Knott County.

WYMT Weather Spotter Scott Feltner tells WYMT the slide is near the Meadow subdivision close to Hindman.

The Hindman Volunteer Fire Department is one of the agencies responding. In a Facebook post, officials there said the state highway department has been called to help clear the scene. We do not know how long that will take.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.