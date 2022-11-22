Health officials offer tips on keeping the holidays stress-free

With Thanksgiving happening soon and other holidays right around the corner, officials said...
With Thanksgiving happening soon and other holidays right around the corner, officials said family time can take a toll on mental health if not properly handled.(Arizona's Family)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Thanksgiving happening soon and other holidays right around the corner, officials said family time can take a toll on mental health if not properly handled.

On Tuesday, UofL Peace Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Taylor shared tips on what a person can do when there are strong feelings shared during holiday gatherings.

Many people may feel stressed before the gathering even begins thinking about possible conflicts that may occur.

There can also be physical and emotional pressure from remembering events from the past.

Taylor said it’s important for people to not push those feelings away, but to embrace them.

“I think it’s important for us to just be aware of the feelings that are being stirred in us,” Taylor said. “To be sensitive to them and to understand them and try to know where they’re coming from. And not try to push them away, but maybe try to experience them in a way that helps us have some insight into what’s going on.”

Taylor said it might be beneficial for families to stay away from certain topics at the dinner table, such as politics or religion.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Photo Courtesy: WYMT Weather Spotter Scott Feltner
Update: Highway 80 back open in Knott County following rock slide

Latest News

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors
Photo Courtesy: Grey Matters Whitesburg/Brandon Robinson
5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K coming in May!
Kathy Stumbo
Paintsville ARH names new CEO
Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement