Hazard ARH introduces new CEO

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH.

The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO.

He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“I see myself as a big part of what goes on in the community,” he said. “We like to engrain ourselves in the community, be involved in the things that go on.” “It creates a better working environment for us, makes me happier and it also gets the name of the hospital out there,” he added.

Springate is a graduate of the University of Kentucky’s nursing program.

He has previously served as COO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

