Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to ring in the New Year

The Queen of East Tennessee will co-host a New Year’s Eve show with her goddaughter.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will celebrate the start of 2023 in a co-hosted show called Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami.

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton said.

Cyrus said that Parton “taught her well” in all things glamorous, which will be the theme of the party.

You can watch the full teaser trailer here:

This is not the first professional project the two worked on together. Parton and Cyrus both starred in a commercial during the Super Bowl earlier this year.

