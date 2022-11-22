Dajcor Aluminum donates $10,000 to EKY Christmas event

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County had a tree-lighting ceremony Tuesday morning in downtown Hazard.

Organizers said it was part of Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town. It kicks off in early December.

Shortly after the tree lighting, Dajcor Aluminum donated $10 thousand to the event to help with this year’s expenses.

”We aren’t using, you know government funds to do this,” said Wanda Brown with the Perry County Fair Board. “We rely on the generosity of our community partners to help us create this event every year, and the more that they give, the more that we do.”

Christmas in a Small Town kicks off Thursday, December 8.

This year the ice rink will be free for everyone to use.

