Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky.

Todd and Julie Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ were convicted of fraud and tax evasion this year. Monday, a judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.

A letter shows the Chrisleys’ legal team met with Kentucky Tourism leaders back in 2019 under the Matt Bevin administration. The letter was addressed to Frankley Jemley III and Jay Hall with Kentucky Tourism. Joseph Bilby, General Counsel of the Agriculture Department at the time and Sean Southard with the Ag Department were also included. It was also addressed to Annie Franklin with the Cabinet for Economic Development.

In the letter, the Chrisleys’ lawyer asks for tax incentives to relocate the show. Kentucky Tourism wrote back and said an agreement was theoretically possible.

The account that would have been involved in the deal is the one that later got the Chrisleys convicted. They were federally indicted on 12 counts, four months after Kentucky Tourism sent its response.

Chrisley Knows Best - Letter from attorney to Kentucky Tourism leaders by WKYT on Scribd

Kentucky Tourism letter to Chrisley attorney by WKYT on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Schools
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Photo Courtesy: WYMT Weather Spotter Scott Feltner
Update: Highway 80 back open in Knott County following rock slide

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps trend upward just in time for Thanksgiving, rain chances return for the holiday weekend
Buckhorn Latest - 4:30 p.m.
Buckhorn Latest - 4:30 p.m.
Hindman Thanksgiving Meals - 6:00 p.m.
Hindman Thanksgiving Meals - 6:00 p.m.
Hazard Church Thanksgiving - 11:00 p.m.
Hazard Church Thanksgiving - 11:00 p.m.
Hindman Thanksgiving Meals - 4:00 p.m.
Hindman Thanksgiving Meals - 4:00 p.m.