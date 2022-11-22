Congressman Hal Rogers announces broadband expansion in two EKY counties

(WYMT) - Millions of dollars of federal funding will soon be flowing into two Eastern Kentucky counties to help grow one of the most needed public utilities.

On Monday, Congressman Hal Rogers announced the $24 million project to expand broadband fiber into part of Breathitt and Leslie County.

The money, which is a combination between a ReConnect grant and a loan from USDA Rural Development, will go to Thacker-Grigsby Telephone Company, Inc. to deploy the new network that will connect nearly 4,500 people, 39 businesses, 27 farms and four educational facilities to high-speed internet in the two counties.

“Rural broadband expansion is a critical part of economic development, educational advancement, and business growth. I applaud the leaders at Thacker-Grigsby Telephone Company for investing in this vital fiber project in Eastern Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. “The ReConnect program has provided important funding for broadband expansion across our rural region and I am excited to see how many families and businesses will finally have access to high-performance internet.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ranked Kentucky with the 16th highest percentage of the population with no fixed broadband access, noting 90% of those without access live in rural areas.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.