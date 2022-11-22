Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week.

Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday.

Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved to the middle school in 2000.

We’re told Salyer “was a fateful friend to all who knew him and he will be sorely missed.”

Salyer died on Monday at his home. He was 59.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.