Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus.

A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur.

Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is also banned from UK’s campus.

Capilouto says the university is taking steps to improve diversity.

In a video message released Tuesday, he said, “he is reflecting on ways that UK can better serve all its students.”

“In this moment, I reflect on our university’s creed which speaks for the need for everyone to be treated with dignity and respect,” Capilouto said. “When members of the community don’t meet that expectation, when they don’t match our values, we must be willing to bear witness, call it out, repair the harm, and right the wrong.”

Some of the programs already in place include new spaces dedicated to diversity and inclusion, better access to mental health support, and more trained resource staff able to discuss topics of diversity with students.

