Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach.

The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas.

The Somerset High School coach died earlier this month after suffering a long illness. Lucas grew up in Lincoln County but coach at Somerset and was part of that program for more than 20 years.

He led the Briar Jumpers to their only state title in 2019.

