Backroads of Appalachia receives $1 million in federal grant funding

Backroads of Appalachia
Backroads of Appalachia(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WYMT) - Some federal grant money will help grow tourism and add jobs for one Eastern Kentucky organization.

Congressman Hal Rogers announced Tuesday that Backroads of Appalachia will receive $1 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Officials say the money will be used to promote tourism through motorsports and to create several new jobs to enhance management and marketing operations.

Since 2020, Backroads of Appalachia has worked as a volunteer organization and branded several routes geared towards various sectors of the motorsports market such as motorcyclists, dual sport adventure cyclists and car clubs. It has organized dozens of hill climbs, obstacle courses, and different kinds of rallies, some of which have been nationally recognized.

The organization is also committed to providing jobs for those in recovery and is currently implementing an ARC-funded project that provides housing and job training at its welcome center in Lynch for women in recovery.

