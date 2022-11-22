ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Jo Dials

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Jo Dials in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Bailey is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.16 GPA.

She won first place in promotional video during the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky state competition. She served at the Martin County High School chapter’s Executive Vice President and Vice President of Social Media.

Congratulations Bailey!

