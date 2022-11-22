AppHarvest concerned about cash flow

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest says it is concerned about cash flow.

The Rowan County company made that announcement to investors this month. The company also recently removed two top executives.

In its report, AppHarvest revised its projected net sales for 2022 by about $10 to $20 million less than expected.

A fourth farm is still expected to open in Richmond soon.

